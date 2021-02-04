PAKvSA: Pakistan 145-3 on rain affected opening day of second Test against South Africa

RAWALPINDI – Rain disrupted the resumption of play on the opening day of the second Test between Pakistan and South African at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Fawad Alam and Babar Azam racked up an unbroken 123-run partnership that helped Pakistan recover after the side lost three wickets for 22 runs.

Pakistan were at 145-3 when players walked off the field for the tea break. The play was due to resume at 3 pm but heavy downpour abandoned the match.

Babar smashed attractive 77 not out and Fawad made 42 runs to drive Pakistan out of the pressure of Protease bowlers.

Stumps!



Play has been called for today due to wet out field. We are going to have an early start tomorrow at 9:45 am (PKT).#PAKvSA Scorecard: https://t.co/uZL7EzF6Gl#HarHaalMainCricket #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/POFdgNvqsi — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 4, 2021

Spinner Keshav Maharaj took two wickets for 51 while pacer Anrich Nortje claimed one wicket for 30, leaving Pakistan struggling on 63-3 at lunch.

Earlier today, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test.

Pakistan leads the two-Test series 1-0, beating South Africa by seven wickets in the first cricket test played in Karachi last week.

The two teams are also scheduled to play three Day and Night matches of the T20 series at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on the 11th, 13th, and 14th of next month.

Welcome to Pakistan – South Africa T20 squad ... 01:38 PM | 3 Feb, 2021 LAHORE – Proteas T20 squad has arrived in Lahore on Wednesday for three-match series against Green ...

Team Pakistan

Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Team South Africa

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain, wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla.