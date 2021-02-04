Farmers Protest – Ali Gul Pir clashes with Kangana Ranaut over Rihanna's tweet
Web Desk
06:08 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Farmers Protest – Ali Gul Pir clashes with Kangana Ranaut over Rihanna's tweet
Share

Pakistani comedian Ali Gul Pir has proved that he is the king of subtle roasting, as he hilariously takes a dig at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Twitter.

The Pop icon Rihanna created a flutter by wading into Indian farmers' protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agricultural reforms as she dropped an explosive tweet - addressing the autocracies on Indian framers protest.

"Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest" wrote the Caribbean queen.

Kangana Ranaut jumped in the fiasco and reacted to a video of Canada’s New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, and spoke about his connection to the Grammy Award-winning singer.

“This terrorist is porn singer Rihanna’s friend. He is accused of funding terroristic activities. There is a Khalistan in his head also. A porn star followed him and that’s his biggest achievement #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgaistPropoganda,” she tweeted.

Throwing shade at her remark, the quick-witted Ali was quick to reply:

“Porn singer? Is that a singer who makes music for porn films only. They will refuse to sing for normal films? Please explain further. I didn’t know such a niche existed, just curious," he asked.

Replying to Gul's tongue-in-cheek humour, the Queen star elaborated:

“Someone who can’t sell music without making it sensual/adult, unlike classical and genuine singers where body is of no consequence. A porn singer is hugely dependent on his/her flesh show of private parts exposure and mediocre talent. This makes them absolutely massy, and junk.”

Quick-witted as ever, the Pakistani comedian wrote cheekily, "Oh okay! I understand. Like someone who doesn’t have talent, hasn’t done much work and relies on controversy and putting people down to stay in the news. Thanks for clearing it out for me"

Previously, Mumbai Court issued summons to Kangana Ranaut in a case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar, as an offence of defamation.

Rihanna shows solidarity with Indian farmers ... 03:39 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

Never to shy away from confrontation, Pop icon Rihanna sent social media into a frenzy as she vocalised her opinion on ...

More From This Category
Bridal dresses worth Rs15 million stolen from ...
06:29 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
11-year-old harasses, extorts father for Rs100mn
04:33 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Lahore – City of Gardens becomes UNESCO's City ...
05:43 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Internet debates whether Rihanna is a 'Pakistani ...
05:21 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
'Bas Corona': Dr Aamir Liaquat to make acting ...
04:59 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
WATCH – Indian official drinks hand sanitizer ...
02:06 PM | 4 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farmers Protest – Ali Gul Pir clashes with Kangana Ranaut over Rihanna's tweet
06:08 PM | 4 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr