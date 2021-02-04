Pakistan Army airlifts ailing Polish climber from K2
GILGIT – Pakistan Army has rescued an ailing Polish mountaineer from K2 base camp to Skardu, it was reported on Thursday.
An Army Aviation helicopter airlifted Magdalena Gorzkowska, 28, from the world's second-tallest mountain to Skardu, abruptly ending his expedition owing to a disease.
The climber was shifted to base camp due to the complain of severe pain in stomach and vomiting.
Magdalena Gorzkowska has previously scaled Mont Blanc, Aconcagua, Kilimanjaro, Mount Everest (as the youngest Polish female) and Makalu (first Polish female without supplemental oxygen).
Twenty-six international climbers are attempting to scale K2 by Friday.
