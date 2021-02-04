Pakistan Army airlifts ailing Polish climber from K2
Web Desk
06:16 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Army airlifts ailing Polish climber from K2
Share

GILGIT – Pakistan Army has rescued an ailing Polish mountaineer from K2 base camp to Skardu, it was reported on Thursday.

An Army Aviation helicopter airlifted Magdalena Gorzkowska, 28, from the world's second-tallest mountain to Skardu, abruptly ending his expedition owing to a disease.

The climber was shifted to base camp due to the complain of severe pain in stomach and vomiting.

Magdalena Gorzkowska has previously scaled Mont Blanc, Aconcagua, Kilimanjaro, Mount Everest (as the youngest Polish female) and Makalu (first Polish female without supplemental oxygen).

Twenty-six international climbers are attempting to scale K2 by Friday.

Pakistan Army rescues foreign climber from K2 07:05 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army has airlifted an unwell Polish mountaineer from K2 base camp to Skardu, suddenly putting an ...

More From This Category
Two white tiger cubs die of viral infection at ...
05:57 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Bridal dresses worth Rs15 million stolen from ...
06:29 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Lahore – City of Gardens becomes UNESCO's City ...
05:43 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Indian-occupied Kashmir is under worst siege ...
01:38 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Man arrested for ‘raping daughter at ...
01:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Islamabad accident survivor alleges Kashmala’s ...
12:29 PM | 4 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farmers Protest – Ali Gul Pir clashes with Kangana Ranaut over Rihanna's tweet
06:08 PM | 4 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr