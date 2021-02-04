Bridal dresses worth Rs15 million stolen from Karachi boutique
KARACHI – Two burglars allegedly stole bridal dresses worth millions of rupees from a boutique located in Defence area of the city.
Police have registered a case of the incident which occurred February 1 night in Khayaban Bukhari. The robbers took away 98 dresses worth Rs15 million from the outlet.
CCTV footage of the incident shows the suspects reached the spot by a car and allegedly stole the dresses, laptop, and other valuable belongings.
In the footage, the face of one of the accused persons can be seen clearly but police are still unable to round up them so far.
