realme 7i with 64 MP quad camera is now available at price of PKR 36,999

Web Desk
06:54 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
LAHORE - The fastest-growing smartphone brand realme has dropped the price for its best-selling smartphone realme 7i for its young and trendy fans. The famous number series successor, realme 7i with 64MP AI Quad camera was released in December 2020. The price for the phone has immensely dropped from PKR 39,999 to PKR 36,999.

The Performance King, realme 7icomes with a high-resolution 64MP AI Quad Camera, a90 Hz Ultra Smooth Display, and a a5000mAh Massive Battery. Due to its trendy design and youth-centric specifications, the phone was a great seller among its young customers. With an impressive 64MP AI Quad camera, realme 7i was one of the best camera phones in Pakistan. It supports built-in three most popular night filters, Cyberpunk, Flamingo, and Modern Gold to capture nightlife in a stylish way.

 With the ‘Dare to Leap’ vision, realme focuses on bringing trendsetting designs, improved software, and impressive hardware for enlightening the youth, making their lifestyle more fashionable. After the victory of previous number series models, realme 7ihas opened new horizons for the brand. The phone was also accompanied by multiple AIoT and Category N products. 

The phone went a great hit when it was released and now with a special discount offer, it is expected to set new records. The realme fans will be going crazy about the realme 7i being available at only PKR 36,999. If you haven’t bought the phone yet, do not miss this chance to get your hands on it at exclusive rates. 

