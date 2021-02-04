Indian police book Greta Thunberg for supporting farmers protest

After pop icon Rihanna, former adult star Mia Khalifa and environmentalist Greta Thunberg expressed their support for the agitating farmers.

On the other hand, the Indian government has slammed the international celebrities for their "irresponsible" support towards the farmers which might possibly result in political instability.

Currently, Greta Thunberg is being accused of "criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity on grounds of religion" in a case filed by the Delhi Police over her tweets on the farmers' protest in India.

According to Indian media, Delhi Police has charged an FIR against Thunberg with Section 153A and Section 120B of Indian constitution.

Previously, the young activist tweeted in support of the agitating farmers which has drawn international attention:

"I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest"

I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest.

No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 4, 2021

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

After the FIR was filed, the 18-year-old environmental activist expressed her views on the action taken against her stance, "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest."

I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest.

No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 4, 2021

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) India had released a statement saying,“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."

The statement further revealed, “We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse."

Kangana Ranaut also turned her guns towards environmental activist Greta Thunberg after she lent support to India's farmers protest.

"No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma ... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat @GretaThunberg who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school.”

No fancy activists will talk about genuine environmentalist our own grandma ... but they will definitely promote dumb and a spoilt brat ⁦@GretaThunberg⁩ who is being used by entire left lobby and in return she gets to skip her education and school. https://t.co/vbN5yJt897 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

A tractor rally by farmers last week in New Delhi turned violent. Police responded by shutting down the internet, digging ditches, driving nails into roads and topping barricades with razor wire to prevent farmers from entering the capital again.The fiasco is getting bigger by the day, as many notable figures have jumped in the bandwagon of addressing the farmers protest in India.