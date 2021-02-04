This Pakistani politician, 80, just married a 21-year-old girl
Share
KARACHI – A senior politician has sent shock waves after his pictures of second marriage with a 21-year-old girl gone viral on social media.
Former federal minister Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gillani tied the knot at the age of 80 and social media users have a lot to say about it. It is yet to confirm when the marriage function was held.
Gillani, who is 59 years older than the bride, served as federal minister of law during the first government of slain Benazir Bhutto in 1988.
The founding member of the Pakistan Peoples Party joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2011 and later he quit it and joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2012.
Some are extending congratulations to the old man over his second marriage but some are feeling jealous of the senior politician.
Gilani has two daughters and a son with his first wife.
Ex Minister Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gilani married at age 80.— پھوپھوکالاڈلہ🐍 (@NoOOo_MmERcY) January 31, 2021
ان کو congrats کرو اور مجھے زہر دے دو😥😥 pic.twitter.com/uqLYY5rumi
Ex Minister Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gilani married at age 80.— Are Zee ! (@bhattispeaks) January 31, 2021
Appreciate marriages !
Shadi at any age is Better than Najaiz Taluqat ! pic.twitter.com/pD4NcYeYtC
Ex Minister Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gilani married at age 80.— Muhammad Umar (@Umardraz085Umar) February 1, 2021
Congratulations bawa g.
Please congratulate the couple! pic.twitter.com/lCZapmwbny
'Dollars will rain on the ground from a ... 11:48 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
A woman’s video is going viral on social media where she shares her plans for a marriage never seen before. The ...
- Kashmir Ko Haqq Do Bharat! ISPR releases Shehzad Roy’s song on ...09:47 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- Iranian diplomat jailed for 20 years for French bomb plot09:35 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- Feb 5 – Pakistan marks Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow09:13 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- Myanmar army blocks WhatsApp, Facebook for 'stability' amid anti-coup ...08:45 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
-
-
- WATCH – Bilal Saeed trade blows with a couple outside his home07:11 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- Indian police book Greta Thunberg for supporting farmers protest07:32 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021