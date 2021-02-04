This Pakistani politician, 80, just married a 21-year-old girl

KARACHI – A senior politician has sent shock waves after his pictures of second marriage with a 21-year-old girl gone viral on social media.

Former federal minister Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gillani tied the knot at the age of 80 and social media users have a lot to say about it. It is yet to confirm when the marriage function was held.

Gillani, who is 59 years older than the bride, served as federal minister of law during the first government of slain Benazir Bhutto in 1988.

The founding member of the Pakistan Peoples Party joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2011 and later he quit it and joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2012.

Some are extending congratulations to the old man over his second marriage but some are feeling jealous of the senior politician.

Gilani has two daughters and a son with his first wife.

Ex Minister Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gilani married at age 80.

ان کو congrats کرو اور مجھے زہر دے دو😥😥 pic.twitter.com/uqLYY5rumi — پھوپھوکالاڈلہ🐍 (@NoOOo_MmERcY) January 31, 2021

Ex Minister Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gilani married at age 80.



Appreciate marriages !

Shadi at any age is Better than Najaiz Taluqat ! pic.twitter.com/pD4NcYeYtC — Are Zee ! (@bhattispeaks) January 31, 2021

Ex Minister Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gilani married at age 80.

Congratulations bawa g.

Please congratulate the couple! pic.twitter.com/lCZapmwbny — Muhammad Umar (@Umardraz085Umar) February 1, 2021