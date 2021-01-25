'Dollars will rain on the ground from a helicopter...' Pakistani woman shares fantasies about her lavish marriage on Tiktok

A woman’s video is going viral on social media where she shares her plans for a marriage never seen before.

The woman says she wants a marriage where US dollars would rain down on earth from a helicopter.

This is the woman’s second video on the topic of marriage. She was trolled earlier for breaking taboos and talking about her fantasies regarding her wedding.

یہ عورت اپنی شادی کی بات کر رہی ہے اپنی شادی پر ہیلی کاپٹر سے ڈالرز کی بارش کرے گی لیکن سب سے آخر پر اس کا کہنا کہ ایسی دھوم دھام سے شادی کر گی کہ دنیا دیکھے گی کہ #باجوہ سے رشتے داری کی ہے ???? pic.twitter.com/F0cN3oIch9 — مـــاريــــہ چــوہـــــدری ???? (@Mama_ki_jan1) January 22, 2021

The woman took to the social media platform to criticise those who made fun of her earlier video, saying she has the right to talk about her wishes on the topic of marriage. She added that her critics should go to school.

The woman, who claims to be of caste Bajwa, said in her video that she would also take responsibility for the marriage of her sisters-in-law if they were unmarried.