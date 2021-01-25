'Dollars will rain on the ground from a helicopter...' Pakistani woman shares fantasies about her lavish marriage on Tiktok
Web Desk
11:48 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
'Dollars will rain on the ground from a helicopter...' Pakistani woman shares fantasies about her lavish marriage on Tiktok
Share

A woman’s video is going viral on social media where she shares her plans for a marriage never seen before.

The woman says she wants a marriage where US dollars would rain down on earth from a helicopter.

This is the woman’s second video on the topic of marriage. She was trolled earlier for breaking taboos and talking about her fantasies regarding her wedding.

The woman took to the social media platform to criticise those who made fun of her earlier video, saying she has the right to talk about her wishes on the topic of marriage. She added that her critics should go to school.

The woman, who claims to be of caste Bajwa, said in her video that she would also take responsibility for the marriage of her sisters-in-law if they were unmarried.

Bride, 20, turns out to be 70-year-old widow on ... 12:46 PM | 2 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – A young man from Punjab who paid Rs70,000 to get married discovered, to his disappointment, that the ...

More From This Category
Senate resolution condemns misleading Google, ...
11:21 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
Senate passes resolution against circulation of ...
11:09 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
COAS Bajwa, ISI chief call on PM Imran in ...
10:35 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
NAB chief says solid evidence of money laundering ...
09:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
Woman heckles Ishaq Dar outside his house in ...
09:57 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
This Pakistani city will be the first to have ...
09:17 PM | 25 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Abbas contracts coronavirus
10:07 PM | 25 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr