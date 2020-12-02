Bride, 20, turns out to be 70-year-old widow on wedding night (VIDEO)
Web Desk
12:46 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
Bride, 20, turns out to be 70-year-old widow on wedding night (VIDEO)
Share

LAHORE – A young man from Punjab who paid Rs70,000 to get married discovered, to his disappointment, that the '20-year-old bride' turned out to be a septuagenarian widow.

Allah Ditta, the father of 22-year-old groom Shahid, reportedly paid Rs60,000 to the bride’s parents and an extra Rs10,000 to the matchmakers, at the time of nikkah, only to be defrauded.

Shahid, a carpenter by profession in Vehari district, says they were presented a 20-year-old girl at the time of the engagement, but on his wedding night, he discovered that the woman was actually a 70-year-old widow. Now that the ‘young’ bride has run away, Shahid regrets his family decision.

He has also requested the authorities to take notice of this bizarre incident, demanding for justice.

More From This Category
First Israeli commercial flight lands in Dubai ...
04:56 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
Bride, 20, turns out to be 70-year-old widow on ...
12:46 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
#HbdAsifGhafoor trends as Pakistan wishes ex-DG ...
03:59 AM | 2 Dec, 2020
New TLP chief Saad Rizvi 'is a drug addict', ...
10:59 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
Student drowns in Chenab River while taking selfie
09:38 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
When lawyers break the law (VIDEOS)
04:47 PM | 1 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hamza Ali Abbasi tweets about writing a book on God
07:16 PM | 2 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr