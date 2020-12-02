Bride, 20, turns out to be 70-year-old widow on wedding night (VIDEO)

LAHORE – A young man from Punjab who paid Rs70,000 to get married discovered, to his disappointment, that the '20-year-old bride' turned out to be a septuagenarian widow.

Allah Ditta, the father of 22-year-old groom Shahid, reportedly paid Rs60,000 to the bride’s parents and an extra Rs10,000 to the matchmakers, at the time of nikkah, only to be defrauded.

Shahid, a carpenter by profession in Vehari district, says they were presented a 20-year-old girl at the time of the engagement, but on his wedding night, he discovered that the woman was actually a 70-year-old widow. Now that the ‘young’ bride has run away, Shahid regrets his family decision.

نواجون 20 سالہ لڑکی کو بیاہ کرگھرلایاتوانکشاف ہواکہ وہ لڑکی نہیں بلکہ 70 سالہ عمررسیدہ خاتون ہے، میری ساری ہمدردیاں اس نوجوان کے ساتھ ہیں، حکومت کو چاہیے کہ ذمہ داران کے خلاف سخت سے سخت ایکشن لیں۔ pic.twitter.com/VtlxA0A0yb — Mian Yousaf Zulfiqar (@UsafMian) December 2, 2020

He has also requested the authorities to take notice of this bizarre incident, demanding for justice.