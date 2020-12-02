Islamabad court declares Nawaz Sharif a 'fugitive'

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been declared an absconder by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), it was reported on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N was declared a fugitive in the appeals filed against the verdicts in the Al Azizia and Avenfield cases being heard by the IHC, according to the Geo News.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.