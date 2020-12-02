Islamabad court declares Nawaz Sharif a 'fugitive'
02:41 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been declared an absconder by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), it was reported on Wednesday.
The 70-year-old supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N was declared a fugitive in the appeals filed against the verdicts in the Al Azizia and Avenfield cases being heard by the IHC, according to the Geo News.
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.
-
-
- With PM Imran in attendance, Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet members take ...03:10 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
-
- Islamabad court declares Nawaz Sharif a 'fugitive'02:41 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
-
- First video of Bakhtawar's engagement hits social media12:34 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Have Feroze Khan and wife parted ways?08:57 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020