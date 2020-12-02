With PM Imran in attendance, Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet members take oath
Web Desk
03:10 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
With PM Imran in attendance, Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet members take oath
Share

SKARDU – Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Husain Maqpoon administered the oath to the new cabinet members at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Earlier, the names of the cabinet members were pronounced.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who also attended the oath-taking ceremony, said that as new Gilgit-Baltistan government was in place, the federal government would immediately launch work to grant it provisional provincial status for its uplift at par with other provinces.

Addressing the newly sworn-in cabinet members, the prime minister said an exclusive committee would be tasked to work out the formalities for the provisional provincial status on timeline-basis that would meet the longstanding demand of the people.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and newly elected Chief Minister Barrister Khalid Khursheed.

After national anthem and recitation of Quranic verses, the GB governor administered the oath to the 12-member cabinet.

More From This Category
With PM Imran in attendance, Gilgit-Baltistan ...
03:10 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
Islamabad bans indoor dining due to virus surge
02:52 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
Islamabad court declares Nawaz Sharif a ...
02:41 PM | 2 Dec, 2020
40pc Pakistanis 'unhappy' with PM Imran’s ...
10:53 AM | 2 Dec, 2020
Punjab records highest single-day COVID-19 deaths ...
10:14 AM | 2 Dec, 2020
#HbdAsifGhafoor trends as Pakistan wishes ex-DG ...
03:59 AM | 2 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kaavan looks happy in Cambodia after freedom from Pakistani zoo
03:50 PM | 2 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr