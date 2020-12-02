With PM Imran in attendance, Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet members take oath

SKARDU – Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Husain Maqpoon administered the oath to the new cabinet members at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Earlier, the names of the cabinet members were pronounced.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who also attended the oath-taking ceremony, said that as new Gilgit-Baltistan government was in place, the federal government would immediately launch work to grant it provisional provincial status for its uplift at par with other provinces.

Addressing the newly sworn-in cabinet members, the prime minister said an exclusive committee would be tasked to work out the formalities for the provisional provincial status on timeline-basis that would meet the longstanding demand of the people.

PM @ImranKhanPTI attends oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet of Gilgit-Baltistan https://t.co/xJJHhHXMHZ — PTI Azad Kashmir (@PTIAJK_Official) December 2, 2020

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and newly elected Chief Minister Barrister Khalid Khursheed.

After national anthem and recitation of Quranic verses, the GB governor administered the oath to the 12-member cabinet.