Donkey Meat fear grips Punjab as more farms raided

LAHORE – Panic is spreading across Punjab and KP, as yet another donkey meat farm has come to light this time near Attock.

Local authorities conducted a raid acting on intelligence. Police, in coordination with the Assistant Commissioner of Attock, launcheda raid on a suspicious donkey farm in Akhori, located just a few kilometers from the city on Fateh Jhang Road.

The illegal facility was sealed on the spot after initial evidence indicated supply of donkey meat. According to sources, this farm was linked tothe Tarnol case, where 1,000 kg of donkey meat was seized last week and a Chinese national was arrested.

The back-to-back discoveries of donkey meat operations, first in Islamabad, then in Battagram, KP and now in Attock sparked widespread public outrage and health concerns.

Authorities fear an organized network may be operating across multiple cities, illegally supplying donkey meat into the food chain. Pakitaniss are also demanding stricter food safety enforcement and public disclosure of vendors involved in such crimes.