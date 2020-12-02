Islamabad bans indoor dining due to virus surge

ISLAMABAD - The city administration of the federal capital on Wednesday imposed a ban on indoor dining in restaurants and hotels to contain the Covid-19 second-wave outbreak.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat, in a tweet, announced the ban, adding that only dining outside in an open area is allowed. He also said that restaurants are allowed to offer takeaway.

Shafqaat said all assistant commissioners and subdivisional magistrates would remain in the field to ensure the orders issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act in order to prevent further Covid infection.

The city has reported 30,748 coronavirus cases so far and it has also imposed a smart lockdown in several areas.

Earlier, Karachi had imposed a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and cafes amid the second wave of the virus.