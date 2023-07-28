Punjab plans to introduce ‘Professional’ track at matric, intermediate levels

LAHORE – The Higher Education Department of Punjab has decided to introduce a new track at matric and intermediate levels keeping in view the modern trends that assert technical education, it emerged on Friday.

Reports said seven to ten new subjects would be introduced to for a new subject group called “Professional” group, in addition to Science, Arts, Pre-medical, Pre-engineering, and other groups.

The students will be offered practical knowledge of cutting-edge technologies in order to equip them with modern skills that would help them find better employment.

The subjects, which will be introduced, include food technology, agricultural technology, mobile application development, and others, the reports said.