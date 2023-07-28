SBP imposes Rs350.799 million fine on six banks over regulatory violations

LAHORE – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has imposed a Rs350.799 million fine on six banks over violations of regulatory instructions during the quarter ending on June 30, 2023.

According to the SBP, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) was found guilty of violation of regulatory instructions pertaining to Customer Due Diligence (CDD), Know Your Customer (KYC) and asset quality.

Imposing a Rs144.207 million fine, the SBP directed the NBP to improve its internal processes and controls.

Bank Alfalah Limited was found guilty of violation of instructions pertaining to Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT), CDD/KYC, foreign exchange (FX) and general banking operations.

The SBP imposed a Rs125.253 million fine on Bank Alfalah and directed it to ensure a meticulous compliance with the regulatory instructions.

The SBP imposed a Rs38.030 million fine on Meezan Bank Limited over violation of regulatory instructions pertaining to CDD/KYC, FX and general banking operations. The bank has been told to improve internal processes.

SBP has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs20.660 million on Allied Bank Limited for violation of regulatory instructions pertaining to CDD/KYC, FX and general banking operations. The bank has been advised to improve its internal processes.

The Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited was found guilty of violation of regulatory instructions pertaining to CDD/KYC, asset quality and general banking operations. A monetary penalty of Rs12.229 million has been imposed on the bank. The bank has been advised to improve its internal processes and controls.

A monetary penalty of Rs10.42 million has been imposed on Bank Al Habib Limited for violations of regulatory instructions pertaining to CDD/KYC, FX and general banking operations. In addition to penal action, the bank has been advised to monitor the usage of card-based transactions.