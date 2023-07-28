SBP imposes Rs350.799 million fine on six banks over regulatory violations

LAHORE – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has imposed a Rs350.799 million fine on six banks over violations of regulatory instructions during the quarter ending on June 30, 2023.
According to the SBP, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) was found guilty of violation of regulatory instructions pertaining to Customer Due Diligence (CDD), Know Your Customer (KYC) and asset quality.
Imposing a Rs144.207 million fine, the SBP directed the NBP to improve its internal processes and controls.
Bank Alfalah Limited was found guilty of violation of instructions pertaining to Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT), CDD/KYC, foreign exchange (FX) and general banking operations.
The SBP imposed a Rs125.253 million fine on Bank Alfalah and directed it to ensure a meticulous compliance with the regulatory instructions.
The SBP imposed a Rs38.030 million fine on Meezan Bank Limited over violation of regulatory instructions pertaining to CDD/KYC, FX and general banking operations. The bank has been told to improve internal processes.
SBP has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs20.660 million on Allied Bank Limited for violation of regulatory instructions pertaining to CDD/KYC, FX and general banking operations. The bank has been advised to improve its internal processes.
The Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited was found guilty of violation of regulatory instructions pertaining to CDD/KYC, asset quality and general banking operations. A monetary penalty of Rs12.229 million has been imposed on the bank. The bank has been advised to improve its internal processes and controls.
A monetary penalty of Rs10.42 million has been imposed on Bank Al Habib Limited for violations of regulatory instructions pertaining to CDD/KYC, FX and general banking operations. In addition to penal action, the bank has been advised to monitor the usage of card-based transactions.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 28, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
