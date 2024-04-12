Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanViral

Airport security personnel drags minor girl by hairs, viral video causes outrage

Web Desk
01:04 PM | 12 Apr, 2024
Airport security personnel drags minor girl by hairs, viral video causes outrage

KARACHI – The manifestation of heavy-handedness by law enforcers and airport security forces persists in Pakistan and recently, ASF personnel was captured forcefully dragging a young girl who was eagerly rushing towards her father arriving from abroad.

The video clip has sparked outrage online as it shows uniformed security personnel standing at the entry point dragging a minor girl by her hair.

The girl, apparently under 10, can be seen running to hug her father, but the security officer spotted pulling her from her hairs.

The disturbing clip triggered outrage and social media users are demanding action against the security official involved in the shameful incident.

Here is how netizens reacted to the incident

Unfortunately, this is not the only case of brutality involving Pakistani security personnel. In a prior incident, a Norwegian citizen faced unwanted situation over a minor matter at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi.

Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab Police clarify reports of confrontation with Pakistan Army

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

03:52 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Govt plans Rs8 per unit hike, cuts subsidies for small consumers

03:07 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim appointed as acting Chief Justice of Peshawar ...

02:29 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Woman fatally shot by rejected suitor in Chunya

01:50 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

25 Lives lost During Eid celebrations in Punjab

01:04 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Airport security personnel drags minor girl by hairs, viral video ...

12:21 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Balochistan, parts of Pakistan brace for heavy rains, flash flood ...

Most viewed

06:35 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab Police clarify reports of confrontation ...

02:14 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

BISE Lahore 12th Class Roll Number Slip 2024 available online

09:40 AM | 12 Apr, 2024

Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab police SHO, ASI arrested for 'illegally ...

06:18 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz visits old age homes on Eid, announces to send ...

09:58 AM | 11 Apr, 2024

Imran Khan tenderly hugs Bushra Bibi, kisses her forehead during Eid ...

07:18 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Ichhra Bazaar case: ATC grants bail to both suspects

Advertisement

Latest

03:52 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Govt plans Rs8 per unit hike, cuts subsidies for small consumers

Gold & Silver

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal 12 April

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 12, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: