Airport security personnel drags minor girl by hairs, viral video causes outrage

KARACHI – The manifestation of heavy-handedness by law enforcers and airport security forces persists in Pakistan and recently, ASF personnel was captured forcefully dragging a young girl who was eagerly rushing towards her father arriving from abroad.

The video clip has sparked outrage online as it shows uniformed security personnel standing at the entry point dragging a minor girl by her hair.

The girl, apparently under 10, can be seen running to hug her father, but the security officer spotted pulling her from her hairs.

The disturbing clip triggered outrage and social media users are demanding action against the security official involved in the shameful incident.

Unfortunately, this is not the only case of brutality involving Pakistani security personnel. In a prior incident, a Norwegian citizen faced unwanted situation over a minor matter at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi.