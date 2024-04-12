25 Lives lost During Eid celebrations in Punjab

Over the span of two days of Eid al-Fitr celebrations, Punjab witnessed a staggering toll of 25 lives lost in various traffic accidents, highlighting the need for increased road safety measures and adherence to traffic laws.

According to spokespersons from Rescue 1122, the incidents occurred across different districts of Punjab, with Faisalabad reporting car and van accidents, Multan witnessing high-speed and van collisions, and Chiniot experiencing car and motorcycle mishaps in addition to numerous bike accidents reported across the province.

Dr. Rizwan Nasir, Director General of Rescue 1122, expressed deep concern over the loss of valuable lives and the injuries sustained by nearly 2,500 individuals during these accidents. He emphasized the importance of strict enforcement of traffic laws and precautionary measures during travel to prevent such tragedies.

During the first two days of Eid, a total of 4,500 accidents were reported province-wide, with 4,100 men and 1,203 women among the accident victims. Among these incidents, Lahore, the provincial capital, bore the brunt with 770 reported accidents. As a result, 2,545 severely injured individuals were rushed to hospitals for treatment, while 2,733 received initial medical assistance at the scene.

Furthermore, motorcycle accidents numbered 4,422, with 219 involving rickshaws and 496 involving cars. Lahore reported the highest number of accidents at 770, followed by Faisalabad with 288, Multan with 256, and Gujranwala with 245.

As families continue to mourn the loss of their loved ones and many more recover from injuries sustained in these tragic accidents, authorities are urged to intensify efforts to promote road safety awareness and enforce traffic regulations to prevent further loss of life on Punjab's roads.