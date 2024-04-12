Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim appointed as acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court

In a significant development, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim has been appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC). This announcement comes as President Asif Ali Zardari exercised his authority under Article 196 of the Constitution to appoint Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim to this esteemed position.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, the senior-most judge of the Peshawar High Court, will assume the responsibilities of the acting Chief Justice until a permanent appointment is made. His appointment is slated to take effect from the day of his swearing-in ceremony.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Law has issued a notification, following the President's approval, to formalize the permanence of six additional judges of the Sindh High Court (SHC). This move underscores the government's commitment to reinforcing the judiciary and ensuring the smooth functioning of the legal system.

Among the distinguished judges whose permanence has been confirmed are Justice Amjad Ali Bohiu, Justice Sana Akram Minhas, and Justice Jawad Akbar Sarwa, all esteemed members of the SHC. Their appointment as permanent judges follows unanimous recommendations from both the Judicial Commission and the Parliamentary Committee.

This latest development is poised to further bolster the judicial landscape of the country, ensuring the continued delivery of justice and upholding the rule of law. As Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim assumes his role as the acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, expectations are high for his leadership and commitment to justice.