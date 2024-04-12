Eid festivities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took a devastating turn as 18 individuals lost their lives in drowning incidents across Nowshera, Charsadda, and Kohat districts.

Despite the efforts of rescue teams, the joyous occasion turned somber with multiple drownings reported during the holiday.

The most significant loss of lives occurred in Nowshera's Kund Park, where a boat capsized, resulting in the demise of ten individuals. Amidst the chaos, only three managed to survive, adding to the grim toll of the tragedy.

Similar incidents unfolded in Kohat, where two individuals drowned while swimming in a dam. Fortunately, prompt action by rescue teams led to the successful retrieval of both victims, averting further casualties.

Rescue operations spearheaded by teams from Nowshera, Mardan, and Swabi are currently underway, with a concerted effort to locate any missing persons and provide immediate assistance to survivors. Despite facing challenging conditions, the dedicated personnel remain committed to their mission.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed profound sorrow over the unfortunate incidents, extending his heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He directed authorities to prioritize rescue efforts and ensure the swift provision of medical aid to those in need.

Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of reviewing and reinforcing boating safety measures across the province. He underscored the necessity of stringent regulations and their rigorous enforcement to prevent similar tragedies in the future, reaffirming the government's commitment to safeguarding citizens' lives.