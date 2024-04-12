Search

Lifestyle

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat reunite after 20 years

The dynamic duo reunite after 2 decades

Web Desk
05:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2024
Emraan Hashmi

After two decades, the electrifying duo of Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat has once again captured the hearts of Bollywood enthusiasts, igniting a wave of excitement within the film fraternity.

Their iconic pairing in the 2004 movie "Murder" had set cinema screens ablaze, leaving an indelible mark on audiences. Despite the boldness of the film, their chemistry was adored by cinephiles, making them an unforgettable duo.

However, following their collaboration in "Murder," the duo did not appear together in any other project, leading many to believe that their partnership had faded into obscurity. Yet, fate had a different plan.

In a surprising turn of events, Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat made a joint appearance at a reception hosted by Bollywood producer Anand Pandit's daughter, stealing the limelight and reviving memories of their cinematic magic.

Their synchronized entry left onlookers astonished, reigniting the fervor of fans who had longed to see them together once more. The paparazzi, fueled by the euphoria of the moment, captured every pose and smile, immortalizing the reunion in photographs that swiftly circulated across social media platforms.

While Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat reveled in the joy of their reunion, it was their fans who rejoiced the most, celebrating the nostalgia and eagerly anticipating what the future holds for this dynamic duo.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

