Israeli war continues: Death toll for Gaza medics reaches 489

The Ministry reports that the Israeli assaults have resulted in the martyrdom of 489 medical personnel, with over 600 individuals sustaining injuries. Israeli attacks have rendered 32 major hospitals and 53 health centers inoperative, along with the destruction of 126 ambulances.

The Israel-Palestine conflict has triggered widespread condemnation globally. The United States has acknowledged the escalating tensions arising from the Israel-Palestine conflict, which have sparked animosity worldwide.

As per the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 4,373 patients have been transferred abroad for treatment from Gaza, while over 10,000 more await evacuation for medical care.

The Ministry further reveals that Gaza has witnessed 33,545 casualties, with 76,094 individuals sustaining injuries. Moreover, 2,367 individuals remain trapped in the conflict zone.

Tragically, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has led to the martyrdom of 28 individuals, including children, due to food shortages, adding to the already dire situation in the region.