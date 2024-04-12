Search

Israeli war continues: Death toll for Gaza medics reaches 489

Web Desk
05:39 PM | 12 Apr, 2024
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza has taken a heavy toll on medical professionals, with 489 individuals from the medical fraternity martyred and over 600 sustaining injuries as a result of Israeli attacks.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli forces have apprehended 310 medical personnel thus far, while 155 hospitals and medical facilities have been either partially or completely destroyed by Israeli bombardment.

The Ministry reports that the Israeli assaults have resulted in the martyrdom of 489 medical personnel, with over 600 individuals sustaining injuries. Israeli attacks have rendered 32 major hospitals and 53 health centers inoperative, along with the destruction of 126 ambulances.

The Israel-Palestine conflict has triggered widespread condemnation globally. The United States has acknowledged the escalating tensions arising from the Israel-Palestine conflict, which have sparked animosity worldwide.

As per the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 4,373 patients have been transferred abroad for treatment from Gaza, while over 10,000 more await evacuation for medical care.

The Ministry further reveals that Gaza has witnessed 33,545 casualties, with 76,094 individuals sustaining injuries. Moreover, 2,367 individuals remain trapped in the conflict zone.

Tragically, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has led to the martyrdom of 28 individuals, including children, due to food shortages, adding to the already dire situation in the region.

