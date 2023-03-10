Xi Jinping secures record third term as China’s president

Xi Jinping on Friday secured a record third five-year term as China’s President.

The appointment by China’s parliament comes after Xi locked in another five years as head of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in October.

Since then, the 69-year-old Xi has weathered widespread protests over his zero-COVID policy and the deaths of countless people after its abandonment.

As many as 2,952 members of the National People’s Congress (NPC) voted unanimously for Xi Jinping after the constitution was changed to remove the traditional two-term limit for the post of president. No one voted against him.

No candidate lists were distributed, and Xi as well as those who secured other posts were believed to have run unopposed.

Xi, was also unanimously named commander of the two million-member People’s Liberation Army.

Since taking power in 2012, 69-year-old Xi has sidelined any potential challengers and filled the party with his supporters, turning himself into China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

In other NPC votes, 68-year-old Han Zheng was chosen as the new vice president while Zhao Leji, 66, was named the new parliament chair. Both men were from Xi’s previous team of party leaders at the Politburo Standing Committee.

Xi will make a speech on Monday – the final day of the annual parliamentary session – while Li will hold a press conference.