Search

PakistanTop News

EU Parliament extends Pakistan's GSP+ status for four years

Web Desk
10:00 AM | 6 Oct, 2023
EU Parliament extends Pakistan's GSP+ status for four years
Source: Twitter

The European Parliament unanimously approved the extension of the current Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) for an additional four years until 2027. This extension applies to developing countries, including Pakistan, granting them the privilege of exporting goods to the European market with reduced or zero duties.

The vote in favour of the extension received strong support, with 561 members voting in favour, five against, and two abstaining. This extension encompasses the existing GSP schemes, including GSP+. Talks regarding new rules were temporarily halted in June, as stated in an official announcement from the EU Parliament.

In September of this year, the INTA Committee, a trade body within the EU Parliament, had already granted approval for the extension of GSP schemes for 60 developing countries.

Dr Ejaz shared on his social media that he was "pleased to share that the EU MEPs have decided to roll over the rules on the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) till 2027. The European Council is expected to give its final approval for the extension of the current Scheme soon."

He also reiterated Pakistan's commitments under the Scheme for the betterment of all and expressed gratitude to the EU Parliament "for living up to its commitment to facilitate trade from developing countries."

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Riina Kionka, explained on Thursday that the proposal made by Members of the European Parliament (MEP) to extend the regulations governing Pakistan's GSP Plus status was aimed at preventing a sudden disruption at the end of the year.

Ambassador Kionka utilized X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to a post by Dr Gohar Ejaz, the caretaker federal minister for commerce and industries.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:20 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Pakistan launches Emergencies Operation Centre to deal with natural ...

04:38 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Over 30 companies get licenses for manufacturing electric motorbikes ...

03:33 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Are bank deposits above Rs500,000 unsafe in Pakistan?

03:07 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

CWC23: FO urges India to provide foolproof security to Pakistan team ...

01:32 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Big relief in petrol, diesel prices expected in Pakistan for second ...

12:00 AM | 5 Oct, 2023

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan turns 71 in Adiala Jail

Advertisement

Latest

10:41 AM | 6 Oct, 2023

ODI World Cup 2023 : Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming details

Horoscope

08:39 AM | 6 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 6, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 6, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.15 284.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.75
Australian Dollar AUD 178.2 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.86 756.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.58 920.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 745.47 743.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 307.15 309.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 6, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 6 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Karachi PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Islamabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Peshawar PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Quetta PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Sialkot PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Attock PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Gujranwala PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Jehlum PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Multan PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Bahawalpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Gujrat PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Nawabshah PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Chakwal PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Hyderabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Nowshehra PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Sargodha PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Faisalabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215
Mirpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,215

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: