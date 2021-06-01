Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday upon invitation of PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon will visit Pakistan on Wednesday upon the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Office said Tuesday.

A press release issued by Foreign Office stated that the Tajik president last visited Pakistan in March 2017. His forthcoming visit will reinforce the efforts of both countries to forge a long-term, multi-dimensional relationship.

At the invitation of PM @ImranKhanPTI, President of #Tajikistan, H.E. Emomali Rahmon, will pay a two-day visit to 🇵🇰 on 2-3 June. 🇹🇯President has visited 🇵🇰 7 times since 1994. This visit will reinforce efforts of both sides to forge a long-term, multi-dimensional relationship. pic.twitter.com/i2JPYq6bsM — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 1, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Rahmon will lead their respective sides in the delegation-level talks during the short visit. The two sides will also exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defense, culture, education, and regional connectivity.

Tajikistan is important within the context of Pakistan’s vision for closer ties and enhanced cooperation with Central Asia. This year on May 25, the two sides held the 5th round of Pakistan-Tajikistan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) at the level of Foreign Secretary/First Deputy Foreign Minister and reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations, the FO statement said.

Gwadar – Pakistan invites Tajikistan to benefit ... 12:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has invited Tajikistan to benefit from its Gwadar port as the shortest trade route to ...

It further added that both countries enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by the commonality of faith, shared history, and cultural affinities. These ties are characterized by mutual respect, shared perceptions, and a common desire to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.