25 terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces foiled an attempt by Fitna al-Khawarij to infiltrate from across the border in a North Waziristan area, killing 25 terrorists, while 5 Pakistani soldiers were martyred in the ensuing exchange of fire.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two large groups of the Khawarij attempted infiltration on October 24–25 in the Ghaki Karam and Spinwam areas. During an effective operation in Spinwam, security forces killed 15 militants, including 4 suicide bombers.

ISPR said another 10 infiltrating militants were killed in Ghaki Karam. A large cache of weapons and explosive material was recovered from the slain terrorists.

The military spokesman said that in the exchange of fire five soldiers were martyred. Naik Manzoor Hussain, age 35, was a resident of Ghulargal, Gilgit-Baltistan; Sepoy Noman Ilyas Kayani, age 23, was from Poonch, Azad Kashmir.

According to ISPR, Sepoy Muhammad Adil, age 24, was from Kasur; Sepoy Shah Jahan, age 25, was from Vehari; and Sepoy Ali Asghar, age 25, was from Pakpattan.

The ISPR spokesman stated that despite Pakistan–Afghan talks in Türkiye, attempts by Fitna al-Khawarij to infiltrate continue. Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan authorities to ensure effective border management along its frontier.

ISPR said it expects the Afghan interim government to fulfill its responsibilities under the Doha agreement and to stop militants from using Afghan soil against Pakistan.

The statement added that Pakistan’s security forces remain determined and steadfast in defending the country’s borders. Under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” vision, sanitization operations to eliminate the militants — including those with foreign backing — will continue at full speed.