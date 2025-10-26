5-year-old boy drowns in Karachi’s Lyari River near Sohrab Goth

KARACHI – A 5-year-old boy allegedly drowned in the Lyari River near Machhar Colony, Sohrab Goth area of Karachi.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when the child, Muzammil, who was playing near the river, slipped and drowned.

Rescue 1122 officials said a search operation was launched immediately after the report but was halted due to darkness. The rescue team added that the strong current of the river has made the operation difficult.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson stated that seven to eight bodies have been recovered from the Lyari River in Sohrab Goth over the past few months. The lack of protective barriers along the river continues to cause such tragic incidents.

The missing boy’s father, Allah Dad, said Muzammil was the youngest of seven siblings and fell into the river while playing. He said the family is still searching for their son but has not succeeded.

Local residents alleged that illegal houses have been built along the riverbank from New Karachi Ayub Goth to Sohrab Goth Machhar Colony, putting the lives of residents—especially children—at risk. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken by the Sindh government or local administration.

Rescue 1122 said the search operation for the child will resume tomorrow morning.