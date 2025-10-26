Latest

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket

By Web Desk
9:12 pm | Oct 26, 2025
India’s star batter Virat Kohli has broken former legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s world record for the most runs in international white-ball cricket.

Kohli achieved the historic milestone on Saturday by playing a match-winning knock of 74 runs against Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With this feat, Kohli has become the highest run-scorer in international white-ball cricket (ODIs + T20Is).

He has scored 14,255 runs in 305 ODIs and 4,188 runs in 125 T20 Internationals, bringing his total to 18,443 runs — the most by any batter in white-ball cricket history.

Previously, Sachin Tendulkar held the record with a combined total of 18,436 runs — 18,426 in ODIs and 10 in his only T20 International.

