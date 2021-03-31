Gwadar – Pakistan invites Tajikistan to benefit from the shortest trade route
12:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Gwadar – Pakistan invites Tajikistan to benefit from the shortest trade route
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has invited Tajikistan to benefit from its Gwadar port as the shortest trade route to Southeast Asia, middle East and Africa.

In a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirajuddin Mehruddin at Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, Qureshi emphasized on tapping the immense trade potential existing between the two countries.

During the delegation level talks, both sides reiterated the commitment to further strengthen their bilateral relations in diverse fields between the two countries in Dushanbe.

Both sides stressed the need to further strengthen and make vibrant the institutional mechanisms such as the Joint Ministerial Commission and Joint Working Groups, the Radio Pakistan said.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan's Gwadar port provides Tajikistan the shortest route to Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa. "The port can prove to be instrumental in increasing the trade volume between Pakistan and Tajikistan," he added.

