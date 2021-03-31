Sugar scandal case: FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son Ali Tareen for fraud, money laundering

Web Desk
12:25 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Sugar scandal case: FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son Ali Tareen for fraud, money laundering
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) says it has lodged a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Tareen for their involvement in sugar scandal.

Tareen’s family has been accused of committing fraud of Rs 325 billion, an amount according to the agency’s officials moved from his JDW company to his son-in-law’s unfunctional paper factory and was then transferred to the accounts of Tareen family.

The case was lodged on March 22, the FIA said in a statement to local media.

Tareen, 67, has denied any wrongdoing and says no law was broken.

This is a developing story. More to follow

More From This Category
Can you recognise this Pakistani minister from ...
02:07 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Gwadar – Pakistan invites Tajikistan to benefit ...
12:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...
10:35 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pakistani-origin man set to make US history as ...
10:29 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pakistan receives US$499m tranche from IMF
10:07 AM | 31 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 March 2021
09:23 AM | 31 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
White in the Flag – Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches Pakistan's first digital platform ...
01:47 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr