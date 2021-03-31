Sugar scandal case: FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son Ali Tareen for fraud, money laundering

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) says it has lodged a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Tareen for their involvement in sugar scandal.

Tareen’s family has been accused of committing fraud of Rs 325 billion, an amount according to the agency’s officials moved from his JDW company to his son-in-law’s unfunctional paper factory and was then transferred to the accounts of Tareen family.

The case was lodged on March 22, the FIA said in a statement to local media.

Tareen, 67, has denied any wrongdoing and says no law was broken.

This is a developing story. More to follow