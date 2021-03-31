Ahmad Ali Butt was caught red-handed twice by wife

Pakistani showbiz Ahmad Ali Butt is in the spotlight for his shocking confession of being caught red-handed twice by wife Fatima Khan.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star was recently spotted on the show “Ghabrana Mana ha”, hosted by the versatile Vasay Chaudhary, and the duo ended up grabbing a lot of attention as they talked candidly,

As the two industry friends sat down for a little chit chat, Butt remained true to his onscreen persona and made some interesting revelation.

Ahmed Ali Butt revealed how his wife Fatima Khan actually caught him cheating twice by discovering old texts on his phone.

This revelation was sparked by a fun segment, where Chaudhary asked Butt to message his co-stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat and Fahad Mustafa and wife Fatima for tips on how to woo a girl.

While his friends answered Butt hilariously, his wife never answered back. So Butt revealed, "She knows I am at this show. She has completely ignored my message."

Further, he added, "She usually catches me. Red-handed. I've been caught red-handed twice."

Vasay was quick to remind Butt about the fiasco that followed over Naumaan Ijaz's previous statement about his infidelity and that Ijaz has fallen in love with several women and never got caught since he is “such a great actor and an intelligent man.”

"It's better to clarify before you are caught in a very Naumaan Ijaz moment,” Chaudhry pinned.

The Jhooti star shared, "I don't think that would happen cause I never stare at other women. But I had these old messages on my phone that my wife saw."

Chaudhry believed that the messages had to be really old since Butt has known his wife for more than 20 years.

Butt went on to reveal that the couple are great friends and have been together for nine years.