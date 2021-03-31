Can you recognise this Pakistani minister from his childhood picture with Imran Khan?
Share
ISLAMABAD – Hammad Azhar was appointed the new Finance Minister after Dr Hafeez Sheikh was asked to step down by the Prime Miniter Imran Khan a few days ago.
A notification for the appointment of Hammad Azhar as the new finance minister was issued by the Cabinet division Tuesday.
Interestingly, on the very day of issuing the notification, PTI official twitter account released an image of the early days when Imran Khan's began his political career.
“Fun fact: The kid in this picture is now our Finance Minister - @Hammad_Azhar, When PM Imran Khan started politics, he said that his voters are currently young but when they are eligible to vote, he’ll succeed. Not only him, but his support base is also achieving big milestones!” read the tweet.
Fun fact: The kid in this picture is now our Finance Minister - @Hammad_Azhar— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 30, 2021
When PM Imran Khan started politics, he said that his voters are currently young but when they are eligible to vote, he’ll succeed. Not only him, but his support base is also achieving big milestones! pic.twitter.com/LkdWzAegQp
Hammad Azhar is a young minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet and he has been given an additional portfolio of this ministry. He will still also be the federal minister for industries and production.
The image became the centre of attention among netizens within hours and the snapshot amassed more than 10,000 likes.
Hammad Azhar replaces Dr Hafeez Shaikh as Finance ... 06:40 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar was given additional charge of the ...
-
-
- Pakistan to import sugar, cotton from India after thaw in frozen ties03:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
-
-
-
-
- White in the Flag – Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches Pakistan's first ...01:47 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran replies to Modi’s letter on Pakistan Day08:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021