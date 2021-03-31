Can you recognise this Pakistani minister from his childhood picture with Imran Khan?

ISLAMABAD – Hammad Azhar was appointed the new Finance Minister after Dr Hafeez Sheikh was asked to step down by the Prime Miniter Imran Khan a few days ago.

A notification for the appointment of Hammad Azhar as the new finance minister was issued by the Cabinet division Tuesday.

Interestingly, on the very day of issuing the notification, PTI official twitter account released an image of the early days when Imran Khan's began his political career.

“Fun fact: The kid in this picture is now our Finance Minister - @Hammad_Azhar, When PM Imran Khan started politics, he said that his voters are currently young but when they are eligible to vote, he’ll succeed. Not only him, but his support base is also achieving big milestones!” read the tweet.

When PM Imran Khan started politics, he said that his voters are currently young but when they are eligible to vote, he’ll succeed. Not only him, but his support base is also achieving big milestones! pic.twitter.com/LkdWzAegQp — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 30, 2021

Hammad Azhar is a young minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet and he has been given an additional portfolio of this ministry. He will still also be the federal minister for industries and production.

The image became the centre of attention among netizens within hours and the snapshot amassed more than 10,000 likes.