Pakistan to keep mosques open during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has said that mosques across the country will remain open during the holy month of Ramazan as per the SOPs for the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is decree of religious scholars that the people should get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19,” Ashrafi told the reporters in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He further said that scholars from various schools of thought have assured their full support to follow Covid-19 SOPs during prayers timings in Ramazan.

He went on to say that Pakistan's relations have tremendously improved with the Arab countries under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Khan will soon visit Saudi Arabia on the invitation extended by the Saudi Crown Prince, Ashrafi said, adding that Kuwait has also opened its doors for Pakistani workers.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee will meet in Peshawar for the Ramazan moon-sighting next month.

Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting which is scheduled to be held for sighting the crescent of Ramazanul Mubarak in the evening of Tuesday, April 13, 2021 corresponding 29 Shaban 1442 Hijri at office of Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eidgah Charsadda Road Peshawar, said a press release.

Whereas meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would be held at their respective headquarters at the same time.

The zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, ICT will hold its meeting in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.