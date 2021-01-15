Turkish Airlines fined for violating Pakistan’s coronavirus SOPs
Web Desk
07:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Turkish Airlines fined for violating Pakistan’s coronavirus SOPs
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on Turkish Airlines for violating Pakistan’s coronavirus standard operating producers(SOPs).

A notification issued by the CAA said, "It has been noted with serious concern that Turkish Airline again transported passenger [...] from Category-B country i.e. Dakar (Senegal) to Istanbul for onward journey to Lahore via Turkish Airline flight TKO584 on January 13, 2021, without proof of negative RT-PCR test despite warning and penalty".

This is not the first time that the Turkish Airlines has violated the rules as a warning was issued to it on October 13 and 21 last year as well for violating the SOPs.

The CAA warned, “Any recurrent violation of COVID-19 related SOPs shall be death with in a more stringent manner including but not limited to revocation of operating authorization granted to Turkish Airlines for flight operations to/from Pakistan”.

Malaysia just impounded a PIA plane, but why? 01:47 PM | 15 Jan, 2021

MALAYSIA – A PIA Boeing 777 registration APBMH operating flight was seized at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Friday ...

More From This Category
Gen Pervez Musharraf’s mother dies in Dubai
07:49 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Cyber Alert! Top Pakistan IT body advises people ...
07:03 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Pakistan hikes Petrol price by Rs3.20/litre
03:54 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Pakistan cracks down on illegal oil trade, seals ...
03:45 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Pope Francis and his predecessor vaccinated ...
02:28 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Malaysia just impounded a PIA plane, but why?
01:47 PM | 15 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan under FBR radar over 'secret assets, bank accounts'
06:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr