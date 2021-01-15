Turkish Airlines fined for violating Pakistan’s coronavirus SOPs
ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on Turkish Airlines for violating Pakistan’s coronavirus standard operating producers(SOPs).
A notification issued by the CAA said, "It has been noted with serious concern that Turkish Airline again transported passenger [...] from Category-B country i.e. Dakar (Senegal) to Istanbul for onward journey to Lahore via Turkish Airline flight TKO584 on January 13, 2021, without proof of negative RT-PCR test despite warning and penalty".
This is not the first time that the Turkish Airlines has violated the rules as a warning was issued to it on October 13 and 21 last year as well for violating the SOPs.
PCAA has imposed penalty on Turkish Airlines for Violating COVID-19 SOPs. pic.twitter.com/SBeDs1H2Zg— PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) January 15, 2021
The CAA warned, “Any recurrent violation of COVID-19 related SOPs shall be death with in a more stringent manner including but not limited to revocation of operating authorization granted to Turkish Airlines for flight operations to/from Pakistan”.
