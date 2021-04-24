'Pakistan stands with India' trending as netizens rally together to pray for India amidst Covid crisis
Web Desk
12:57 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistanis offered support and solidarity to India as the country grappled with oxygen shortage and its health system nearly buckled under a new wave of Covid-19.

Despite the old rivalry, Pakistanis have shown a remarkable example of solidarity and harmony in the Covid crisis.

Pakistan is by no means done with its own battle against the novel disease while thousands of messages of hope and support on social sites have shown how humanity always surpasses hate.

Twitter has been all flooded with solidarity messages as public office holders, athletes, showbiz personalities, and activists along with the general public show their support to the people of India.  

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of Covid-19 infections that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in India.

Newly appointed Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also shared a post with the Indian people. “In these difficult times, our prayers are with the people of India. May God be kind and may these difficult times get over soon, he captioned the post.

Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar also came forward to extend sympathies with arch-rival India. “India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. It’s a pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other's support.”

On Friday, Pakistan's Edhi Foundation also offered a fleet of 50 ambulances and its staff to help manage the crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic in India.

