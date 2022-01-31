Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19
OTTAWA – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, and, so far, is feeling fine.
“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines,” he wrote on Twitter.
Trudeau also asked people to “get vaccinated and get boosted”.
Last week, the Canadian prime minister went into isolation after one of his children contracted the infection but at the time a rapid test for him came back negative, he told the Canadian Press.
The 50-year-old premier also went into isolation for two weeks in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic when his wife, Sophie, tested positive for novel coronavirus.
