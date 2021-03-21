Schools’ closure in capital may be extended as Covid third wave intensifies
ISLAMABAD – The educational institutions in the federal capital may be closed for an extended period of time as the Covid-19 positivity ratio touches nearly 10 percent.
According to The News report, officials in Islamabad hinted at the prolonged extension across Islamabad as the mutated variant of the novel virus shows no signs of letting up.
The report added that the government would likely announce the opening of institutions after Eid since Ramadan is beginning from the second week of April.
Earlier, the government has closed all educational institutions in most affected cities from March 15 to March 28 in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
Last year, all educational institutions were closed across Pakistan twice after the south asian country witnessed a rapid spike in Covid-19 cases.
