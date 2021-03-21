NCOC Chief breaks silence over lockdown rumours
Web Desk
01:43 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief Asad Umar Saturday dismissed the rumours of complete lockdown in the coming days.

The Federal Minister, while speaking in a primetime show on a private news channel, said imposing the complete lockdown is not the solution as it will affect the livelihood of a common man.

The country’s top monitoring body is not considering any such plan as it is equivalent of stealing people's livelihoods.

However, Umar hinted at smart lockdown which is being imposed in hotspots. NCOC has identified coronavirus-affected areas. The government aimed to take steps that would not affect people's living, he added.

On Saturday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also refuted such claims in a video message shared on his official Twitter handle. False reports attributed to me have been circulating regarding complete lockdown, he said in the message.

