Rumman Raees donates Rs1m to help needy people

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani fast bowler Rumman Raees has donated one million rupees after auctioning some of his cricket equipment.

The money will be donated to help the needy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rumman also auctioned his cricket memorabilia with his debut cap sold for Rs160,000. His Pakistan jersey, which had a total bid of Rs145,000 will be re-auctioned at a later date as the bidder has refused to take the shirt and requested the fast-bowler to donate the money instead.

Alhumdullilah a total of PKR 1million+ raised through auction. I am thankful to all the people who took part in this and made it possible. The amount will be used for ration and iftar of needy families during Ramazan. Love you all, stay blessed :) pic.twitter.com/lRA2vcYuoi — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) April 20, 2020

The player in a tweet message thanked all the people who participated in his re-auctioning.

He wrote, “Alhumdullilah a total of over one million rupees raised through auction. I am thankful to all the people who took part in this and made it possible”.

“The amount will be used for ration and iftar of needy families during Ramazan. Love you all, stay blessed,” he was quoted as saying by a private news channel.

The highest bid for his Islamabad United jersey was Rs120,000. Whereas, his cricket bat raised a staggering Rs580,000 after it was brought by Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar.