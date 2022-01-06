Daily Covid cases top 1,000 in Pakistan for first time in three months
Share
ISLAMABAD – The number of new COVID-19 infections in Pakistan rose above 1,000 on Thursday for the first time in three months.
According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 1,085 tested positive for the disease and 5 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours. The overall toll has now surged to 28,955 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,299,848.
Pakistan conducted a total of 46,585 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.32 percent.
Statistics 6 Jan 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 6, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,585
Positive Cases: 1085
Positivity %: 2.32%
Deaths :5
Patients on Critical Care: 636
The number of patients in critical care was 636. Around 247 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,257,847.
As many as 484,226 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 446,300 in Punjab, 181,573 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,984 0in Islamabad, 33,654 in Balochistan, 34,682 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Sindh mulls closures of schools in Karachi amid ... 07:06 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – The Sindh government is mulling over closing educational institutions in Karachi due to rising number ...
Moreover, 13,076 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,676 in Sindh, 5,938 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 366 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
‘IHU’: New vaccine-resistant variant of Covid ... 03:43 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
PARIS – As the Omicron variant has become the dominant strain in parts of the world, health experts in France ...
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Lord Nazir found guilty of sexually abusing two children in 1970s09:52 AM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Daily Covid cases top 1,000 in Pakistan for first time in three months09:28 AM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 January 202208:41 AM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan may resume licensing pilots soon as ICAO 'withdraws safety ...11:25 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat leaves fans amused with latest picture07:08 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Saba Qamar hilariously responds to a fan's wedding proposal06:15 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone celebrates 36th birthday04:15 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021