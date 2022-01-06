Daily Covid cases top 1,000 in Pakistan for first time in three months

ISLAMABAD – The number of new COVID-19 infections in Pakistan rose above 1,000 on Thursday for the first time in three months.

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 1,085 tested positive for the disease and 5 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours. The overall toll has now surged to 28,955 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,299,848.

Pakistan conducted a total of 46,585 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.32 percent.

Statistics 6 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,585

Positive Cases: 1085

Positivity %: 2.32%

Deaths :5

Patients on Critical Care: 636 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 6, 2022

The number of patients in critical care was 636. Around 247 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,257,847.

As many as 484,226 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 446,300 in Punjab, 181,573 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,984 0in Islamabad, 33,654 in Balochistan, 34,682 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,076 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,676 in Sindh, 5,938 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 366 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.