Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19
04:55 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the news. She took to the Twitter and wrote that Maryam quarantined herself after testing positive. She appealed the masses to pray for the PML-N leader and other people infected with the virus.
پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی نائب صدر مریم نواز شریف @MaryamNSharif کا کرونا ٹیسٹ پازیٹو آیا ہے جس کے بعد انھوں نے خود کو کورنٹین کر لیا ہے۔ مریم نواز شریف سمیت تمام مریضوں کی جلد صحت یابی کی دعا کی اپیل ہے۔— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) July 28, 2021
