Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19
Web Desk
04:55 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the news. She took to the Twitter and wrote that Maryam quarantined herself after testing positive. She appealed the masses to pray for the PML-N leader and other people infected with the virus.

