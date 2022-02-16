Pakistan sees further decline in daily Covid count as positivity drops below 5pc after one month

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday reported 2,465 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.97%, according to National Command and Operation Center's latest report.

As the country continues to battle the novel virus, at least 49 people died during the last 24 hours, the overall toll has now surged to 29,877 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,491,423.

Pakistan conducted a total of 49,553 tests in the last 24 hours and the number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,534.

COVID-19 positivity ratio dropped to 4.97 percent after over a month. Around 4,792 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,491,423. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases dropped to 73,029.

As many as 560,670 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 496,724 in Punjab, 212,078 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,388 in Islamabad, 35,133 in Balochistan, 42,180 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,250 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,390 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,000 in Sindh, 6,153 in KP, 1,001 in Islamabad, 773 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.