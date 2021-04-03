Pakistan reports 4,723 new Covid-19 cases, 84 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 84 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,723 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.
According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 14,697. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 58,500 while the positivity rate stood at 9.41 percent.
On the other hand, the Punjab government on Friday decided to shut all the tourist spots in the province keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
The Sindh government also decided to ban inter-provincial transport after two days. The Sindh Home Department also notified the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) about its decision.
Pakistan on UK's red-list of travel bans amid ... 03:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
LONDON – The United Kingdom has placed Pakistan along with other countries to its red list from April 9 to avoid ...
Pakistan’s top monitoring body expressed satisfaction over the procurement process of coronavirus vaccines and its subsequent rollout process to federating units.
A session headed by Chairman NCOC Asad Umar asked the provinces to pursue vaccination targets vigorously.
More than 300 COVID-19 vaccine shots wasted in ... 09:33 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid revealed on Thursday that a medical superintended of a public ...
