Pakistan reports 4,723 new Covid-19 cases, 84 deaths
Web Desk
09:38 AM | 3 Apr, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,723 new Covid-19 cases, 84 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 84 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,723 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 14,697. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 58,500 while the positivity rate stood at 9.41 percent.

On the other hand, the Punjab government on Friday decided to shut all the tourist spots in the province keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Sindh government also decided to ban inter-provincial transport after two days. The Sindh Home Department also notified the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) about its decision.

Pakistan’s top monitoring body expressed satisfaction over the procurement process of coronavirus vaccines and its subsequent rollout process to federating units.

A session headed by Chairman NCOC Asad Umar asked the provinces to pursue vaccination targets vigorously.

