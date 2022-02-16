‘Encouraging terrorism’ case: UK court announces verdict in MQM founder’s favour

LONDON – MQM founder, a once feared politician who controlled Pakistan’s largest city from his home in the British capital, was acquitted in case of encouraging acts of terrorism.

The jury at Kingston-upon-Thames crown court found the British-Pakistani politician not guilty on two counts in the incitement to violence trial as he was charged for making fiery speeches to followers in his homeland.

The 68-year-old, who has been living in exile in the UK since the start of Operation Clean-up, was facing two counts of charges related to encouraging terrorism.

The arguments in the case concluded last week, after which the court retired for deliberations, reports said. The judge told the jury members that they might conclude that the MQM founder did not have an answer to the prosecution’s case however the jurors could not convict him just for his silence.

Court told the jury that prosecutors had to prove it. The prosecution did not have to prove that acts of terrorism actually occurred, though it was their submission, adding that the meaning of intention and reckless was for the jury to determine, Judge May was quoted by local media.

Altaf was detained in June 2019, under the pretense of having violated Section 44 of the Serious Crimes Act 2007 but was later released on bail.

Earlier in 2019, the Scotland Yard had charged the MQM chief with terrorism offenses claiming that the speech encouraged the incitement of violence and disorder in Pakistan’s financial capital.

The development comes after TV stations were attacked and taken off the air, while law enforcers were assaulted and injured. One person was also killed in the violence triggered by the MQM founder.

As Altaf got acquittal, his hold in the southeastern region of Pakistan has been weakened as a serious political comeback is apparently not possible in near future.

MQM founder remained in limelight in Pakistani politics, as he maintained his grip on the party and fostered a formidable cult of personality. He earlier terrorized the provincial capital as his party shut down the city with violently-enforced strikes.