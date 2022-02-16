PSL7: Years-long feud erupts again as Ben Cutting shows middle finger to Sohail Tanvir (VIDEO)
Web Desk
11:52 AM | 16 Feb, 2022
PSL7: Years-long feud erupts again as Ben Cutting shows middle finger to Sohail Tanvir (VIDEO)
LAHORE – Zalmi power hitter Ben Cutting’s four-year feud with paceman Sohail Tanvir came to a head-on Tuesday, as the duo showed offensive gestures to each other after a brief verbal spat.

The 22nd fixture of the country’s flagship tournament Pakistan Super League becomes the talk of the town but the reason for social media trends was not encouraging as it comes after Aussie player Ben Cutting and Gladiators quick posed finger salute and at one time needed the intervention of the umpire.

Zalmi, who are standing a point up than Gladiators, were still far off from posting a competitive score on Tuesday and Cutting then stepped in to get his franchise extra runs.

Thrashing back-to-back sixes to Tanvir, Gladiator's foreign player raised both his hands and showed obscene gestures to a 37-year-old former Pakistani player.

Later, the Aussie origin power hitter was out for 36 off in the first ball of the next over. Gladiator's man caught the right-hander as he attempted another shot. Tanvir after getting the ball then responded with the middle finger with both hands.

The moment that garnered unwanted attention comes as the rivalry between the two cricketers is not new. Earlier in 2018, Tanvir gave Cutting the gesture during the Caribbean Premier League.

Pakistani star, who was playing from Guyana Amazon Warriors, was also been fined 15 percent of his match fee for making an obscene gesture at Aussie player.

