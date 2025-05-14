Tickets for PSL 10’s Remaining Matches Go on Sale Today – full details here

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to open tickets for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League Season 10 (PSL X) from today today.

With the tournament set to resume on May 17 after Pak-Indian conflict, cricket fans can finally gear up to book their seats for the much-anticipated final leg of the competition.

The remaining eight matches of the tournament will be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore, including a double-header on May 18 in Rawalpindi. The playoffs will follow, with the Qualifier scheduled for May 21, the Eliminator matches shortly after, and the grand final set to take place on May 25 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PSL 10 Final Tickets

Tickets will be available for purchase both online—via the PCB’s official ticketing partner—and at designated TCS outlets across major cities. This hybrid sales model aims to accommodate fans preferring the convenience of digital booking, as well as those who opt to buy tickets in person.

The country’s flagship cricket league is resuming after a temporary suspension earlier this month due to regional tensions. With the security situation now under control, teams are regrouping and preparations are underway for what is expected to be a thrilling conclusion to the season.

PCB anticipates a strong response from fans, especially given the return of live action after the unexpected break. With limited seating capacity due to logistical and security considerations, spectators are being urged to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Supporters from across the country are expected to flock to the stadiums to support their teams in the final and most crucial phase of the tournament.