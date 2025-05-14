‘Can’t Stay Silent Anymore’: Imran Khan’s sons speak out on father’s crisis behind bars

ISLAMABAD – Imprisoned Pakistani politcian Imran Khan has remained behind bars for around two years, and his family remained vocal about his condition in jail and crisis his deserted party faced after May 9 violence

Khan’s son Suleman and Qasim Khan, who remained in shadows, appeared in first interview and revealed ordeal of their father. The two raised concerns about their father’s prolonged imprisonment and the conditions he is currently facing, calling for increased international attention and pressure on Pakistani authorities.

Qasim said family had exhausted all legal options. “We tried every formal channel available to us, but the situation continues to deteriorate. We never expected he would remain behind bars this long,” he said. “Now, we believe the only course left is to speak out publicly and ask for international support.”

He alleged that his father is being held in “inhumane conditions” and deprived of basic rights, stating, “We’re not seeing enough being done. That’s why we’re calling for global pressure — because nothing else has worked.”

The two brothers were granted court permission in November 2023 to communicate with their father once a week, but claim those calls have often been restricted or not allowed altogether.

Suleman Khan echoed his brother’s frustration, saying, “We’ve gone through the legal system, but everything has gone quiet. There’s barely any attention in the international media, and that silence is deeply concerning.”