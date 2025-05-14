Sugar prices increase as demand ticks up in summers [Check New Rates]

LAHORE – Sugar prices have registered a significant increase in recent days due to intensifying dispute between sugar mill owners and the Central Grocery Association.

The price of sugar in the open market of Lahore has surged from Rs164 per kg to Rs175 per kg, putting additional burden on ordinary consumers.

The president of the Central Grocery Association has directly blamed the sugar mill owners and the concerned bureaucracy for the situation. He stated that in February, the price of sugar was Rs125 per kg, but the prices skyrocketed after export of the commodity was allowed.

He claimed that that the government allowed sugar exports despite the absence of surplus stock, which only benefited certain elements.

He added that sugar mill owners are unjustly holding them responsible for the price hike, whereas the actual control and stock reserves lie with the mill owners.

The increase in sugar prices also come amid an increase in its demand due to summer weather as people used it various drinks.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has ordered a reduction in sugar prices. Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he has instructed representatives of the Sugar Mills Association to reduce sugar prices.

He further stated that the ex-mill rate of sugar should be brought down from Rs164 per kg to between Rs 154 and Rs159.

The Mills Association assured the Deputy Prime Minister of their cooperation.