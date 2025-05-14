SBP receives second tranche of $1.023 billion from IMF

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received the second tranche of $1.023 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the EFF program.

“The amount will be reflected in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on 16th May 2025,” the central bank in a statement.

On May 9, the Executive Board of IMF completed the first review of Pakistan’s economic reform program supported by the EFF Arrangement.

This decision allowed for an immediate disbursement of around $1 billion (SDR 760 million), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to about $2.1 billion (SDR 1.52 billion).

“In addition, the IMF Executive Board approved the authorities’ request for an arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), with access of about US$1.4 billion (SDR 1 billion),” read the officials statement.

Pakistan’s 37-month EFF was approved on September 25, 2024, and aims to build resilience and enable sustainable growth.

Key priorities include (i) entrenching macroeconomic sustainability through consistent implementation of sound macro policies, including rebuilding international reserve buffers and broadening of the tax base; (ii) advancing reforms to strengthen competition and raise productivity and competitiveness; (iii) reforming SOEs and improving public service provision and energy sector viability; and (iv) building climate resilience.