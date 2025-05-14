What’s cooking between Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf?

LAHORE – Pakistani stars Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf’s new photoshoot turns heads as their on-screen chemistry sparks off-new buzz online.

The duo have once again become center of public attention, fueling fresh dating speculations after a romantic and aesthetically captivating photoshoot surfaced on social media.

Mann Mayal took to social media to share series of stunning snaps that feature duo in coordinated lawn outfits, posing with notable warmth and closeness. The setting appears to be a historic location, further adding to the dreamy and cinematic vibe of the shoot.

Maya is seen in elegant shades of blue, white, and pink, paired with a soft, nude-toned makeover and hairstyles adorned with red flowers. Bilal complements her look with matching ensembles, enhancing the couple-like appearance that fans have quickly picked up on.

Maya’s poses caught attention of fans and followers, many interpreting them as signs of a romantic link with her Yunhi co-star. The undeniable chemistry between the two actors, first noticed in their drama serial, has now spilled into real life, sparking intense interest and debate across social media platforms.

As fans keep coming with their own theories, Maya and Bilal remained mum about relationship publicly, their frequent appearances together. Fans remain eager for a confirmation, while others are simply enjoying the duo’s visible camaraderie and shared elegance in the spotlight.