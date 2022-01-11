Kinza Hashmi's new dance video goes viral

Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding festivities might have ended but the highlights of the celebrations continue to storm the internet.

Their star-studded Shendi celebration was a dazzling extravaganza with many stars like Amar Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Sajal Aly, Wajahat Rauf, Madiha Imam, Mariam Ansari in attendance.

The bride's BFF Kinza Hashmi was also spotted looking super pretty and dancing her heart out at the wedding.

Leaving the temperature soaring high, the 24-year-old star set the dance floor aflame. The Ishq Tamasha star grooved energetically with her friend Sara Ali. Dressed in a gorgeous eastern outfit, the Gul o Gulzar actor was a sight to behold as she showcased her killer dance moves.

On the work front, Kinza Hashmi was praised for her performance in the telefilm Ruposh opposite Haroon Kadwani.